Booz Allen Hamilton Lands Spot on $249M NAVAIR Contract

Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a spot on a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the Naval Air Systems Command, or NAVAIR, subordinate NAVAIR commands and program executive offices. The cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract is valued an estimated $249 million, with the selected companies given the opportunity to bid for individual task orders, according to a Department of Defense announcement released Monday.

The contract covers the procurement of support services on multiple task classifications, including top secret and sensitive compartmented information. The work performance will be in Patuxent River, Maryland, and various continental U.S., locations including contractor facilities. The specific sites and work percentages will be determined at the awards of individual orders expected to be completed in February 2030. Funds will not be obligated at the time of the award and will come as individual orders are issued. 

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, initiated the competitive contracting activity that drew 43 offers.

