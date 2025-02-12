Bisrat Zelalem to Lead Precision Talent Solutions’ Sales Team

Precision Talent Solutions has hired Bisrat “Biz” Zelalem as its new sales manager.

PTS told ExecutiveBiz that Zelalem brings to the position nine years of business development and talent management experience, and an excellent track record in building client relationships, growing sales and delivering workforce solutions.

Before joining PTS, he was a business development manager at Capitol Careers for more than two years. He also served as a client relationship manager at Kforce for over four years.

Matching Expectations

Jake Frazer, PTS co-founder and president, welcomed Zelalem to the team by saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Biz into the PTS family. He brings great perspective on GovCon talent with over 9 years of experience in operations, sales, and customer support roles. We look forward to leveraging his talents to expand our relationships with existing customers and to help lead PTS deeper into C-Suite and GovTech searches. Biz will be a key part of the team as we continue to build our presence in the NOVA/DC area and grow our capabilities.”

Expressing his excitement towards contributing to the company’s mission, Zelalem said, “I’m excited to join Precision Talent Solutions and contribute to its mission of connecting top talent with impactful opportunities in the GovCon space. PTS has built a strong reputation for delivering strategic talent solutions, and I look forward to upholding that standard while expanding our reach and driving overall growth. I’m eager to collaborate with this exceptional team and help shape the future of PTS.”