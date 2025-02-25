Auria Touts Benefits of EASI Architecture to NOAA Satellite Ops Scheduling

Space systems and software company Auria recently announced having developed the Enterprise Automated Scheduling Implementation architecture, or EASI, which is meant to enhance the scheduling of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration‘s satellite operations

Challenges of Legacy Satellite Scheduling

Auria said Friday that NOAA’s satellite operations involve the use of a network of ground and space assets from various government, commercial and international partners, and that for scheduling, the agency has historically relied on manual and stove-piped systems. According to the company, this legacy approach resulted in missions being carried out independently of one another, files being exchanged manually and scheduling and planning processes lasting hours or days.

Benefits of EASI

EASI works to integrate schedulers, communication network operators and mission operators into a single workflow. The architecture also works to consolidate all NOAA mission scheduling into one application and automate scheduling tasks with the aim of generating a deconflicted schedule. The system also works to produce custom reports for communication networks and satellite operations.

“By moving away from legacy systems and embracing automation, EASI ensures that NOAA can efficiently manage its expanding satellite fleet and ground station networks,” Auria said.