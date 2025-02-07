ASRC Federal and SupplyCore Awarded $60M DLA Maintenance Contracts

"Seal of the Defense Logistics Agency," by the Defense Logistics Agency, Licensed under Public Domain

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics and SupplyCore a $60M firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract each to provide facilities maintenance, repair, and operations supplies.

The Department of Defense said Thursday that both contracts will have fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds as the appropriation type and the DLA Troop Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the contracting activity.

The Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will be client users under both contracts.

Contract Specifics

ASRC Federal received the sole-source award as a successor-in-interest to Science Applications International Corp. The 174-day bridge contract will be performed in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas, with an ordering period ending July 31.

Meanwhile, work locations under SupplyCore’s 235-day bridge contract will be in Louisiana and Texas. The ordering period ends on Sept. 29.

Previous Awards

ASRC Federal and SupplyCore have both been involved in several DLA contracts in recent years.

In April 2024, both firms received $90 million contracts each from the DLA to provide maintenance, repair and operations, or MRO, support to several locations, including Hawaii, Guam, Louisiana and Texas.

DLA also gave the companies MRO support contracts in November 2023, with ASRC Federal receiving $90 million and SupplyCore getting $95 million.