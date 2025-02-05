ASRC Federal Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 5

ASRC Federal ‘ s federal mission solutions segment has achieved Maturity Level 5 , the highest international rating for software capability maturity, under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 3.0 for Development.

In a statement Tuesday, Bruce Heinrich , ASRC Federal vice president and general manager of the company’s mission software solutions organization, said, “We are extremely proud to be appraised at Maturity Level 5 under the new CMMI Version 3.0 model. This appraisal demonstrates our dedication to staying ahead of industry standards and evolving to meet emerging customer needs.”

The appraisal highlights ASRC Federal’s strong technical foundation and commitment to continuous innovation and process improvement.

CMMI is a globally recognized framework for improving software and systems development, engineering and management. DEV 3.0, released in 2024, sets the latest standards for process maturity and efficiency.