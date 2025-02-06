GM Defense Secures Army Contract for Infantry Squad Vehicles

GM Defense has secured a $44.8 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Army to deliver its infantry squad vehicles. The General Motors defense subsidiary was selected from three online bids.

Under the contract, work locations and funding will be determined with each order. The Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal in Michigan is the contracting activity. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

Infantry Squad Vehicles

The infantry squad vehicle, or ISV, is an Army program developed to improve the tactical mobility of various military operations by boosting off-road capabilities.

GM Defense’s nine-passenger ISV was designed using the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 platform. To strengthen its off-road capabilities, the vehicle was built using 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf components, including those from Chevrolet Performance.

In April 2023, almost three years after awarding the initial contract to the manufacturer, the Army initiated the ISV program’s full-rate production phase.

Going Electric

GM Defense is also developing an all-electric military concept vehicle variant, integrating its commercially available battery electric system into the ISV.

The concept vehicle, which can hold up to five passengers, features a cargo box that can carry mission packages and logistics support, such as ammunition, food, water and fuel.