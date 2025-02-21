Industry Veteran Alan Marc Smith Joins FRC as Executive Chairman of the Board

Federal Resources Corporation has named industry veteran Alan Marc Smith, a past Wash100 awardee, as executive chairman of its board of directors. Smith’s experience in implementing growth strategies and transforming technology organizations will help further expand the company’s digital security offerings to customers in the government and private sectors, FRC said.

Smith brings to the company nearly 30 years of executive leadership experience that started in 1997 as Westcon CEO, according to his LinkedIn profile. He subsequently held similar roles in Electrograph, DLT Solutions and JHC Technology, as well as executive advisory capacities in Mill Point Capital and Kinney Group Miro Consulting. His current work engagement includes a part-time role as advisory board chair of Miro Consulting and full-time executive chairman of Stealth AI.

Corporate Entry at a “Pivotal Moment”

According to FRC, Smith’s expertise contribution will be vital, with its current pursuit of leadership in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. “FRC is at a pivotal moment—scaling beyond traditional cybersecurity to drive innovation in AI, automation and advanced technology solutions,” Jeremy Young, FRC’s CEO, said. He added that Smith “will be instrumental” in the expansion of the company’s capabilities and industry reach.

Smith conveyed excitement in joining the FRC team, noting the company’s “tremendous talent” with focus on technology and delivering value to customers. “That presented the opportunity for me to help scale the company’s expansion into AI, cybersecurity and transformative partnerships, which will continue to ensure FRC is extremely material to the market it serves,” he said.