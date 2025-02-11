Industry Input Sought for Air Force VADR Mini Requirement

The U.S. Air Force is conducting market research regarding the Advanced Radar Threat System-Variant 3 Variable Aperture Digital Radar Mini program and has issued a request for information for the requirement.

VADR Mini Program

The purpose of the VADR Mini program is to develop a smaller version of the VADR closed-loop, ruggedized, surface to air missile threat system, which works to simulate various adversary threat systems, according to the RFI posted Monday on SAM.gov. VADR Mini is expected to have most of the capabilities of its full-sized sibling and work to provide threat density at training ranges.

Information Sought

The input to be collected via the RFI will help identify potential acquisition strategies, establish whether the acquisition can be competitive and determine the availability of vendors that can meet the VADR Mini program requirements.

Potential Vendor Expectations

Potential vendors are expected to provide a movable platform that will house a movable, ruggedized pedestal for the radar along with other associated equipment. Vendors are also expected to integrate the pedestal with equipment to be provided by the government.

Interested parties have until March 10 to respond.