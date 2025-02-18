Allocore Anti-Fraud Tool Taps AI to Secure Loans Processing

Government technology services provider Allocore has integrated artificial intelligence capabilities to its Unified Fraud Platform, or UFP, designed to secure federal lending and grant programs. Bill Webner, Allocore CEO and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, said in a statement Friday that fraud tactics have grown “more sophisticated” and government needs advanced technologies for protection and efficient operations.

“We’re excited to expand our AI capabilities, ensuring federal loan and grant programs can operate faster, more securely, and with greater accuracy—helping agencies do their jobs better and deliver resources to those who need them most,” the company’s head remarked.

In an opinion column published in December on Nextgov/FCW, Webner urged the Trump administration to prioritize the adoption of new technologies to ensure the efficiency and integrity of federal grant and loan programs, which distribute nearly $3 trillion in funding every year. He described as “untenable” the government’s current reliance on antiquated technologies to manage such programs.

AI Identification Guardrails

Allocore’s UFP employs AI for to spot inconsistencies through the verification of personally identifiable information, cross-checking applicant information and generating a fraud risk score. For initial identity verification, the platform has a facial recognition feature matching applicant pictures with government-issued IDs that also checks if the images have been manipulated.

The platform also provides its users with an instant tool to read and verify legal documents. It helps ensure accuracy and compliance through cross-referencing of information with applicant data. In addition, the platform provides program administrators with an AI co-pilot automating document review, flagging errors and streamlining loan or grant processing to reduce workloads and streamline approvals.

In November, Amazon Web Services recognized the Washington D.C.-based Allocore as a Premier Tier Services Partner for having proven its ability to assist government agencies in creating secure, scalable and efficient services on AWS platforms. Allocore said the designation was achieved after rigorous assessments, supported by accreditations, certifications and thousands of completed cloud deployments across a broad range of applications.