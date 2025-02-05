Agile Defense Appoints Seasoned Executive Robert McCord to Board of Directors

Agile Defense, a provider of digital transformation, data analytics and cybersecurity capabilities, announced the appointment of industry veteran and seasoned executive Robert McCord to the board of directors.

In a company press release Tuesday, Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense and six-time Wash100 awardee, said, “We are excited to have Bob join our board. Bob brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships across the industry, and his decades providing strategic and operational leadership will be an important asset as we continue to execute our growth strategy, provide innovative technologies and solutions, and deliver for our customers.”

“I am truly impressed by Agile Defense’s remarkable trajectory, achieving rapid growth over the last three years through a combination of strong organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions,” McCord said about joining the board of the Enlightenment Capital-backed firm. “The recent acquisition of IntelliBridge presents an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to helping the Agile Defense leadership team achieve their vision and strategic growth objectives.”

Agile Defense’s new board member has over 30 years of experience as an operating executive and was responsible for guiding and helping the transformational growth of the companies he worked for. He served as president and chief operating officer of CNSI for more than two years until the Carlyle Group acquired the healthcare IT company in 2022.

Before CNSI, McCord was president and chief operating officer at Octo Consulting Group and Acentia. He also led national security and technology services programs as vice president at Science Applications International Corporation early in his career.