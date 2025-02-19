AeroVironment Introduces JUMP 20-X Autonomous Uncrewed Aircraft

AeroVironment launched its new uncrewed aircraft system called the JUMP 20-X at the 2025 International Defence Exhibition & Conference held in the United Arab Emirates. The next-generation modular Group 3 UAS is capable of carrying out surveillance and precision strikes with up to 13-hour flight endurance and beyond-line-of-sight connectivity, the company said Sunday.

JUMP 20-X Offers Modular, Autonomous Operations

The JUMP 20-X is powered by artificial intelligence, which, according to the company, enhances takeoff and landing precision. AeroVironment revealed that the platform can launch even from fast-moving ships traversing rough seas and under extreme weather conditions whether day or night.

Aside from AI, the UAS is equipped with SPOTR-Edge computer vision to enable automated object detection and classification and improve situational awareness. SPOTR-Edge can identify and track enemy assets, delivering intelligence to warfighters at the tactical edge.

In addition, AeroVironment said the modular design of the UAS is ideal for interoperability across joint, allied and coalition forces. It is also future-proofed b ensuring that operators can easily integrate emerging capabilities onto the platform to meet diverse mission requirements.

“The JUMP 20-X is more than a UAS—it’s a force multiplier that delivers the unmatched versatility, efficiency, and reliability modern operators’ demand,” commented Shane Hastings, vice president and general manager of medium uncrewed aircraft systems at AeroVironment. “By combining cutting-edge autonomy, extended endurance, and a modular design, JUMP 20-X redefines what’s possible for maritime and expeditionary UAS operations in the most contested domains.”

JUMP 20-X Use Cases

The UAS has a 30-pound multi-payload capacity. It supports a variety of missions, including precision strikes; secure communication and video relay; electronic warfare; signals intelligence; synthetic aperture radar and wide-area surveillance; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.