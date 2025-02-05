What’s the Secret Ingredient for a Robust Internet of Things?

Certain benefits of 5G networks have been well-discussed already: low latency, expansive bandwidth and high density. But less explored — and no less important — are the high-speed networks’ capacity for real-time analytics and secure data exchange . These utilities are of particular importance to the U.S. government and military, Gary Wang , chief technology officer at DMI, writes in a commentary at Federal News Network.

“Real-time situational awareness enables threat identification and effective response. It also drives enhanced performance and accuracy for military resources, assets and operations. For example, sensors and software can allow remote control, self-guidance and autonomous operation of military systems,” Wang said.

“5G/NextG technology is a revolutionary enabler for the future of global business, industry, government and national security,” asserts Jennifer Congdon , principal at Booz Allen Hamilton. Congdon spoke to ExecutiveBiz ahead of her appearance on a panel discussion at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 5G Summit . Don’t miss this highly informative and discussion-rich Feb. 27 GovCon conference . Register now!

5G as a Foundation for IoT

Wang argues that 5G is an enabler of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies that are the future of federal and defense applications.

Col. Jason Quinter , commanding officer for Marine Air Control Group 38 and another 5G Summit panelist, agrees.

“5G cellular technology will help revolutionize the terrestrial layer of our military networks and will eventually help us to create an internet of things as we strive to sense, make sense, and act as machine speed to out-cycle our adversaries,” he told ExecutiveBiz.

IoT — an interconnected array of devices, systems and controls — inherently needs to run on a system that can support a multiplicity of inputs and outputs within one unit space while not lagging or delaying. 5G can do this and it doesn’t have many competitors, Wang said.

He also said that to further expand the possibilities of what 5G can do for the Department of Defense, it should integrate it into satellite networks. And in fact, the Pentagon is currently experimenting on non-terrestrial networks (linked through satellites) with which 5G could potentially work in tandem.

Importance of Public-Private Partnerships

The only way to make the most of what 5G can offer the public sector, Congdon and Wang agree, is through productive and ongoing collaboration with industry, tapping into the latest, most innovative offerings on the market.

“The 5G/NextG landscape is rapidly evolving with new technologies and vendors continuously emerging. Only through collaborative and highly effective partnerships can we build high performance, secure and resilient 5G/NextG environments that accelerate outcomes for the nation,” Congdon issued.