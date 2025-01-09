in Executive Moves, News

Appgate Appoints John Zangardi as Federal Advisory Board Member

John Zangardi / Redhorse
Appgate Appoints John Zangardi as Federal Advisory Board Member - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Cybersecurity company Appgate has announced the appointment of John Zangardi, Mirtillo Consulting’s CEO and a past Wash100 awardee, as member of its federal advisory board. Zangardi, former Redhorse Corporation CEO and president, is also bringing in key leadership experience in the public sector, including past roles as chief information officer for the Department of Homeland Security and acting Department of Defense CIO, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Besides his Appgate role, Zangardi is a board director of Symetrica and Qualys, serving as compensation committee chair. Risk management and setting up cybersecurity subcommittees are among his contributions to the two companies.

Forcepoint, Leidos Experience

In addition, Zangardi serves as Crosspoint Capital’s operating adviser and was previously with Forcepoint as an independent board member for over two years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had a previous stint as Leidos senior vice president handling the company’s initiatives and partnerships in digital transformation, mission software, security products/services and logistics.

Zangardi served in the U.S. Navy for over eight years, retiring as a squadron commander, after which he joined the Senior Executive Service and handled various roles including Department of the Navy CIO. He holds a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Ph.D. from George Mason University

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Ultra I&C Platforms Added to Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ultra I&C Platforms Added to Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace
Matt Kasberg Elevated to CEO of Odyssey Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Matt Kasberg Elevated to CEO of Odyssey Systems