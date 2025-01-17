Voyager Space Rebrands to Voyager Technologies

Voyager Space , a defense and space technology company, has rebranded as Voyager Technologies Inc. , in line with its commitment to providing national security and space innovation.

The Denver, Colorado-based company said Thursday the move is intended to enhance Voyager’s standing in the broad technology markets by showcasing its capabilities and providing mission-critical services tackling challenges from the ground to outer space.

Voyager Reorganization

As part of the rebranding, Voyager divided its businesses into three segments — Defense & National Security, Space Solutions and Starlab Space Stations.

The Defense & National Security will focus on providing national defense capabilities such as defense systems, communications systems, guidance and navigation systems, spectrum dominance and national security space. Space Solutions will focus on developing innovative space and science systems, such as advanced exploration systems, space science and mission management and the Bishop Airlock. The Starlab Space Stations business unit will pioneer the development of advanced commercial space infrastructure to maintain long-term human operations in Low Earth Orbit.

Dylan Taylor , chairman and CEO of Voyager, describing the evolution to Voyager Technologies as a bold step forward, said, “This is more than a name change — it’s a declaration to the broader market of our expanded capabilities and our role as a driving force with proven impact across multiple diverse domains. This evolution showcases the breadth and depth of our mission enabling capabilities and solutions.”