Ultra I&C Platforms Added to Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Bradford Powell / Ultra Intelligence & Communications
Two Ultra Intelligence & Communications platforms are now available on the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a digital hub designed to expedite the adoption and procurement of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications across the DOD.

The company said Wednesday its Air Defense Systems Integrator, a command and control gateway for U.S. and allied forces, and ADSI Rapid Application of Information, an AI-based platform, have both received “awardable” ratings on the marketplace.

ADSI delivers seamless interoperability and mission-enhancing capabilities, offering data link translation with a library of data links and interfaces. ADSI RAIN, powered by an AI/ML engine, provides decision-quality data to operators and analysts, enabling rapid and complete combat identification critical for mission success.

Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C’s C2, intelligence and encryption division, commented, “In a marketplace of software and AI/ML capabilities, the combination of ADSI and ADSI RAIN addresses a problem set unique to the logistics and sustainment community by leveraging our industry-defining technology and integrating it with other data platforms to enable digital workflows.”

