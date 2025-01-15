Ultra I&C Demos Edge Computing Tech at Navy Exercise

Ultra Intelligence & Communications showcased the edge computing capabilities of its ADSI platform at the U.S. Navy’s Grey Flag 2024 exercise.

During the event, the system processed information using JREAP-C and Starlink’s satellite communications networks, Ultra I&C said Tuesday. The company exhibited the next-generation technology through a cooperative research and development agreement, or CRADA, with the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity.

Advanced Data Sharing Tech

According to Bradford Powell, president of the command, control, intelligence and encryption business at Ultra I&C, the joint Navy exercise demonstrated the critical role of advanced data sharing in modern military operations. “Through our CRADA partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps, we’re accelerating the deployment of breakthrough technologies that enable unmanned teaming integration,” added Powell, who will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 23.

At Grey Flag 2024, held in California from Sept. 17 to 23, the ADSI platform integrated with unmanned sensors to provide operators with real-time tactical insights. The integration, which complies with the Office of Naval Research specifications, improved situational awareness capabilities across the exercise environment.

Enabling Effective Decision-Making

The demonstration, which also involved the ADSI RAIN using artificial intelligence capabilities to boost data intelligence, proved that Ultra I&C can utilize military infrastructure and support secure data sharing across diverse platforms. The company noted that such capabilities will enable effective decision-making in contested environments and advance the future of joint maritime operations.