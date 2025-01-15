Textron Systems Debuts New Line of Unmanned Surface Vessels

Textron Systems has unveiled its Tsunami family of autonomous maritime surface vessels, designed for rapid deployment to support the missions of the Department of Defense and allies across multiple domains.

The company said Monday that it partnered with Brunswick Corporation to develop the Tsunami lineup, integrating its CUSV-based autonomy control system with Brunswick’s high-performance vessels.

David Phillips , senior vice president of air, land and sea systems at Textron Systems, commented that combining the companies’ capabilities provides its “DoD and allied customers with powerful maritime force strength at speed and at scale.”

The gasoline-powered Tsunami vessels offer a payload capacity of 1,000 pounds. Current models, with 24-, 25- and 28-foot hulls, can operate in up to Sea State 4 and provide ranges between 600 and over 1,000 nautical miles. They are also scalable to accommodate new sizes, configurations and higher production volumes.