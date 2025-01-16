State Department Clears Japan FMS Deal for Air-to-Surface Missile

The State Department has approved Japan’s foreign military sale request worth $39 million for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range and related equipment. Lockheed Martin will be the principal contractor for the proposed sale.

Proposed JASSM Deal

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday Japan will purchase up to 16 AGM-158B/B-2 JASSM-ER along with AGM-158 JASSM dummy air training missiles and containers and JASSM anti-jam global positioning system receivers. Other non-MDE items covered by the potential sale are munitions support and support equipment, spare parts, consumables and accessories and repair and return support, integration and test support and equipment.

Japan also requested to buy classified and unclassified software delivery and support, classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation, personnel training and equipment, airlift and transportation support, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, studies and surveys and logistics and program support.

Through the proposed deal, the Asian nation aims to strengthen its defense capabilities against existing and emerging threats. The FMS will equip Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter aircraft, including the F-15J and F-35A/B, with advanced, long-range strike systems to boost its stand-off capability

The DSCA notified Congress of the potential sale on Jan. 15.