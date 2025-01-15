in Contract Awards, News

Sigma Defense Secures Spot on OASIS Plus Contract

Sigma Defense has been awarded a spot on the General Services Administration’s 10-year, multi-agency One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus contract, enabling it to support the critical missions of federal agencies.

The company said Monday that the award positions it to deliver services in three domains, including management and advisory, technical and engineering as well as intelligence services.

Company CEO Matt Jones, said, “The OASIS+ contract is a significant win for both Sigma Defense and our customers. It enables faster, more efficient access to critical resources for our government customers while allowing us to expand our reach and enhance mission success for federal agencies across civilian and DoD sectors.”

Sigma Defense was named among the awardees in the second round of the OASIS+ program’s unrestricted track awards, announced on SAM.gov in mid-December. The first batch of awardees was revealed earlier that month.

Written by Kacey Roberts

