Sierra Space Completes Systems Requirements Review of R-GPS Program

Sierra Space has completed the systems requirements review for the U.S. Space Force’s Resilient Global Positioning System program, which aims to enhance GPS resilience against threats like jamming and spoofing by integrating proliferated small satellites into the existing GPS network.

The company said Thursday that it utilized its capabilities in small satellite technology, rapid deployment and advanced signal processing for the review.

In September 2024, the SSC selected Sierra Space and three other companies to design Lite Evolving Augmented Proliferation satellites for the program.

Erik Daehler , vice president of defense, satellites and spacecraft systems at Sierra Space, commented, “The quick turnaround of two months from R-GPS program launch to this next step of development is exactly the speed at which commercial space companies should be moving.”

“We look forward to the next phase of our R-GPS program and getting our satellite technology into orbit,” Daehler added.