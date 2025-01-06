Shane Healey Appointed Amentum Vice President, General Manager

Shane Healey , former vice president at Jacobs , announced on LinkedIn last week that he had been appointed VP and general manager at Amentum .

In his new role, Healey will serve as the technical and engineering services company’s profit and loss leader and spearhead the analysis and counter-threat division. He brings to the role over two decades’ worth of experience in profit and loss, growth, mergers and acquisitions, capture management, business development, proposal management and project management.

Shane Healey’s Career

The Amentum executive previously served as VP and general manager at Jacobs, where he oversaw the cyber and intelligence business unit, which, along with the critical mission solutions subsidiary, merged with Amentum in September last year.

Healey had also served as division VP and general manager, serving as the deputy to The Buffalo Group’s general manager after its integration into Jacobs in 2020. Previously, he had spent over three years at The Buffalo Group in various leadership roles.

The Project Management Professional-certified executive also served as senior director of business development and capture, senior capture and proposal manager, project and program manager and senior intelligence analyst.

A former U.S. Navy reservist, Healey served as a cryptologic technician interpretive for six years. His primary job as CIT was to translate materials written in Arabic to English for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. He was also a cryptologic linguist for the Marine Corps for five years.