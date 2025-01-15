Serco Lands Potential $247M Army Holistic Health and Fitness Contract

Serco Inc. , a technology, engineering and management services provider, has secured a contract worth $247 million from the U.S. Army to provide support to its Holistic Health and Fitness System .

Team Serco Responsibilities

The company said Wednesday Team Serco, a collaboration led by Serco and composed of HigherEchelon, Hyperion Biotechnology, Resolution Think and The Geneva Foundation, will deliver support to the Army’s H2F System services and boost soldier readiness and optimize their physical and non-physical performance. In addition, the team will help reduce the risks of injury and facilitate rehabilitation after injury.

The contract comes with an 8-month base period with four one-year option periods. The collaboration will employ around 350 certified strength and conditioning coaches and cognitive performance specialists during the base period. These SCCs and CPSs will directly train 45 Army brigades in 15 locations across continental United States.