SandboxAQ Bares Research for AI Applications in Navigation

Technology company SandboxAQ has announced a research paper exploring the use of artificial intelligence models to mitigate disturbance in magnetic anomaly-based navigation, or MagNav. The study, presented during the December annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union in Washington, D.C., indicates a potential for use in autonomous vehicles and other applications, SandboxAQ said Friday.

The company also presented at the AGU meeting research that looked into the specific data that need to be collected and processed for accurate magnetic navigation in geophysical maps.

The two studies are among the continuing research and development efforts that the company has been undertaking for its AQNav product offering. The technology is designed to support navigation efficiency on the Earth’s crust magnetic field through an alternative system using AI algorithms and quantum sensors.

Multi-Sourced Funding Support

In August 2024, SandboxAQ secured an extension of a direct-to-phase-II Small Business Innovation Research contract that the U.S. Air Force awarded in January 2023 for AQNav development. Several investors have also provided the company over $300 million in funding for the development of its large quantitative models and AI services.

Besides the Air Force, SandboxAQ is collaborating in MagNav with Boeing and Acubed, an Airbus subsidiary. The partnership is focused on exploring the commercial use of quantum sensing and AI for navigation without using Global Positioning Systems. Flight tests on SandboxAQ’s non-GPS navigation have been conducted in USAF exercises and on Airbus and Boeing aircraft.