Samuel Mercado Named Koniag Government Services VP

Samuel Mercado , an experienced enterprise resource planning consultant, has been appointed vice president at Koniag Government Services . The executive announced via LinkedIn his promotion, which went into effect in December.

Samuel Mercado’s KGS Career

Mercado has been working for the Alaska Native Corporation for over five years. He joined KGS in 2019 as the team lead manager of contract lifecycle management. He was elevated to project manager after three years then assumed in 2022 the role of director, a position he would hold until his recent promotion.

The newly appointed KGS VP describes himself as being experienced in budget formulation, systems and process Improvement and Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness. He is also knowledgeable in the use of Oracle Financials and PRISM contract management software.

About KGS

Koniag Government Services is based in Chantilly, Virginia, and comprises various subsidiaries. It specializes in providing enterprise offerings, professional services and operations management to the federal, defense and commercial sectors.