SAIC Implements National Contract Management Association Standard

Science Applications International Corporation has aligned its contract management hiring, training and development practices with the National Contract Management Association’s standards.

In a statement Monday, Sandy Hinzman , senior vice president for contracts and global supply chain at SAIC, commented, “We are pleased to announce the adoption of the Contract Management Standard within our operational framework, reinforcing our dedication to achieving and upholding operational excellence.”

The move is expected to enhance the expertise and capabilities of the company’s approximately 24,000 employees.

Hinzman said, “This initiative underscores our commitment to implementing robust acquisition processes and ensuring that our team is equipped with the industry’s best practices to deliver exceptional value and service, thereby reinforcing our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our government customers.”

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC integrates advanced technology into mission-critical operations across defense, space, civilian and intelligence sectors.