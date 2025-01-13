Roger Mason Appointed Chief Growth Officer at V2X

Roger Mason has joined V2X as the company’s new chief growth officer.

In his new role, Mason will spearhead the company’s growth strategy, create new market opportunities and improve business development initiatives, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Monday.

Jeremy Wensinger , president and CEO of V2X, said the company is excited to welcome Mason to the executive leadership team.

“His extensive leadership experience and proven track record in driving growth make him a key addition to our executive team as we continue to advance our mission-critical solutions and services,” noted Wensinger.

Roger Mason’s Career

Before coming on board V2X’s executive team, Mason was the senior vice president at Parsons. During his tenure at Parsons, Mason oversaw key areas including growth priorities, market strategy, M&A integration efficiencies and margin expansion.

Before that, he served as the president of space and intelligence at Peraton for six years. Mason also held several roles at Noblis, including SVP and VP of national security and intelligence. Additionally, he worked as the chief security officer of the company.

Mason also served as the assistant director of national intelligence for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.