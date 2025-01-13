in News, Space

Rocket Lab Completes Preliminary Design Review for SDA Data Transport Satellite Program

Photo / rocketlabusa.com
Rocket Lab Completes Preliminary Design Review for SDA Data Transport Satellite Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rocket Lab has concluded the preliminary design review for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta program under a previously awarded $515 million contract.

The company said Thursday the PDR completion paves the way for the detailed design phase, during which it will design, integrate, test and commission 18 T2TL-Beta satellites.

The next phase will involve equipping the satellites with Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated subsystems and components, including solar panels, composite structures, star trackers, reaction wheels, radios, flight and ground software, avionics and launch dispensers.

Brad Clevenger, president and CEO of Rocket Lab National Security, commented, “With this achievement, we are one step closer to deploying advanced satellite systems that will strengthen U.S. defense capabilities in space.”

In May 2024, Rocket Lab selected six subcontractors to supply payloads and subsystems for the T2TL-Beta satellites.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Boeing Appoints David Cade to New VP Posting - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing Appoints David Cade to New VP Posting
GovCon Leaders Share Tech Predictions for 2025 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Leaders Share Tech Predictions for 2025