Army to Assess Rajant Offerings Under 3-Year CRADA

Rajant and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command have signed a three-year cooperative research and development agreement.

Under the CRADA, Rajant said Thursday that it will work with the Army to evaluate the ability of its various offerings to handle electronic warfare and cyber threats. The offerings to be assessed include those involving artificial intelligence and machine learning, distributed computing, encryption and mesh communications.

The effort includes simulating Rajant’s offerings in Army applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Ed Preston, president of military and government markets at Rajant, said, “This agreement continues our previous agreement with US Army DEVCOM and is a win-win for both organizations. Rajant can gain detailed information on threats the Army faces today with complete freedom of innovation to counter those threats.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

