Raft Secures Air Force Contract for Cloud Computing, IT Integration

US Air Force Logo Solid Colour by the United States Air Force, Trademark & Licensing Office, Licensed under Public Domain

Raft , a technology consulting firm, has received a contract valued at $25.1 million from the U.S. Air Force to provide cloud computing and IT integration 2.0 services .

Raft Contract Specifications

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the time-and-materials contract covers the procurement of technical engineering services to support the operations of Detachment 12 of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, also known as Kessel Run. Under the deal, Raft will support platform engineering, secure application delivery, application migration and services development.

The Reston, Virginia-based company will conduct the project at the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. The contract, a sole source acquisition from the Platform One Software DevSecOps services basic ordering agreements, is set to be completed by Jan. 13, 2026.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at the Hanscom Air Force Base will initially allocate $4.5 million from the Air Force’s fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds and $1.3 million from the fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds