Raft Secures Air Force Contract for Cloud Computing, IT Integration

Raft, a technology consulting firm, has received a contract valued at $25.1 million from the U.S. Air Force to provide cloud computing and IT integration 2.0 services.
Raft Contract Specifications
The Department of Defense said Wednesday the time-and-materials contract covers the procurement of technical engineering services to support the operations of Detachment 12 of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, also known as Kessel Run. Under the deal, Raft will support platform engineering, secure application delivery, application migration and services development.
The Reston, Virginia-based company will conduct the project at the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. The contract, a sole source acquisition from the Platform One Software DevSecOps services basic ordering agreements, is set to be completed by Jan. 13, 2026.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at the Hanscom Air Force Base will initially allocate $4.5 million from the Air Force’s fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds and $1.3 million from the fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds
In 2023, Raft was awarded a $100 million contract to provide Kessel Run with software development support. The company also booked a $36 million deal in 2021 for DevSecOps software engineering support for Kessel Run.