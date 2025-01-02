QinetiQ US to Develop Unified Network Prototypes Under Army OTA

QinetiQ US has received an other transaction agreement from the U.S. Army to provide development support for Product Manager Tactical Cyber and Network Operations.

Awarded through the service’s Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace program, the OTA will develop Unified Network Operation prototypes, QinetiQ US said Monday. When completed, the UNO prototypes will demonstrate an end-to-end network that seamlessly connects enterprise and tactical echelons across warfighting functions.

Enhancing Tactical Network Management

According to Matt Maier, project manager for interoperability and integrated services at the Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, UNO will allow soldiers to control and visualize the unified network for real-time assessment of effects to joint multi-domain operations. “Reducing the number of network management and monitoring applications and tools results in a simplified user experience, increased situational awareness and stronger cyber network defense,” he added.

The UNO prototyping project is expected to further boost the Department of Defense’s mission effectiveness by increasing the Army tactical network’s reliability and security, improving its operational capabilities and enabling signal soldiers to better manage the same communications system.

Recent Army Contract Wins

QinetiQ US secured the new Army agreement following its recent contract wins in the last quarter of 2024 to provide the service with aerial target systems for its training and testing activities. The company will also deliver intelligent sensor processing and optics advanced technologies to the military branch.