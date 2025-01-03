QinetiQ US Books Army Task Order for Sensor Program Support

QinetiQ US has secured a five-year, $31.5 million contract from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors to advance the Integrated Sensor Architecture program to help enable seamless sensor data sharing across battlefield networks.

Under the contract, the Virginia-based company said Thursday it will collaborate with Army PEOs, defense organizations and allies to define new network services by enhancing sensors and managing data.

Jonathan Riksen , executive vice president and general manager of QinetiQ US’ national and global security solutions, commented, “We look forward to helping PEO IEW&S manage the development, sustainment and procurement of the ISA to enable battlefield sensor systems to collect, disseminate and integrate data for command and control.”