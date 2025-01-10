in Contract Awards, News

Precise Systems Lands Position on OASIS Plus Unrestricted Contract

Scott Pfister
Precise Systems is among the 588 companies awarded positions under the unrestricted category of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, a multiple-award contract designed to meet federal agencies’ various procurement needs.

The company said Monday it secured spots in the logistics, management and advisory, research and development as well as technical and engineering domains. 

Scott Pfister, CEO and president of Precise, commented, “This milestone underscores our ability to deliver innovative, technology-driven solutions. Through OASIS+, we’re excited to expand our impact, support our customers’ most pressing challenges, and continue strengthening our partnerships.”

Precise was part of the second group of awardees announced in mid-December on SAM.gov. The first group was revealed in early December.

The company’s joint venture, Secise, also earned a spot in the OASIS+ small business domain. GSA issued the list of awardees in this domain in October.

Written by Kacey Roberts

