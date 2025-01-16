NobleReach to Support STEM Education via CRADA With NSA

NobleReach Foundation has partnered with the National Security Agency under a cooperative research and development agreement to equip students from 22 minority-serving institutions with science and technology education.

Linda Bixby , executive vice president for academic partnerships at NobleReach, said in a statement Wednesday, “This partnership will create new pathways for mission-driven students to access careers in national security to the benefit of all.”

Under the CRADA, the foundation will educate students through two programs.

NobleReach’s Innovation for Impact curriculum will teach graduate students over a semester how to use entrepreneurial tools to address critical challenges.

Meanwhile, the 10+ credit hour Innovation for Public Service Certificate and internship program will connect undergraduates with government agencies and policy research centers.

The 22 participating MSIs include 17 historically Black colleges and universities, two Asian American and Pacific Islander-serving institutions, two Hispanic-serving institutions and one Native American-serving nontribal institution.