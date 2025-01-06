Northrop Names Nikki Kodama as VP, B-21 Production Programs Manager

Northrop Grumman has appointed Nikki Kodama, most recently vice president of aerospace structures, as VP and manager for B-21 production programs.

“Humbled by the opportunity to continue to support the Air Force as we deliver America’s bomber!” Kodama said in a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

Nikki Kodama’s Career Background

Kodama has been with Northrop for more than two decades. As VP of aerospace structures, she was responsible for delivering capabilities to warfighters and commercial clients through advanced composite technology.

She has held various leadership roles at the Falls Church, Virginia-based aerospace and defense contractor, including VP and B-2 program manager, chief information officer for the aeronautics systems sector, program director and engineering technical operations director.

The Northrop executive holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California Los Angeles and a master’s degree in business administration from Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker School of Management.

What Is The B-21?

Northrop is building the B-21 Raider strategic bomber for the U.S. Air Force.

B-21 is a sixth-generation aircraft and is designed to deliver precision strikes anywhere in the world.

In January 2024, William LaPlante, undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense and a three-time Wash100 awardee, announced that he approved the B-21 Raider bomber program to begin low-rate initial production following its initial flight test in 2023.