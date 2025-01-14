Auria Bares CAASI NDR Cybersecurity Tool Upgrade

Space systems and software company Auria has announced the integration of a network detection and response, or NDR, capability to its cybersecurity platform CAASI, short for Cognitive Autonomous Artificial System Intelligence. Advanced artificial intelligence and unsupervised machine learning have been incorporated into the next-generation CAASI NDR for increased threat detection in the increasingly complex cloud environments, the Colorado Springs-based company said Thursday.

It noted that with the AI feature, the system can instantly detect unknown and emerging threats, enabling real-time responses that lessen risk and impact. Self-learning, the platform’s AI component additionally provides continuous improvement in every cloud interaction, Auria said.

Flexibility at Low Noise Levels

The company also described CAASI NDR as a flexible tool, with its cloud-native design allowing integration across multi-cloud platforms. In addition, Auria said the system offers reduced noise levels from alerts and false positives, helping its users focus on real risks and prevent threats from escalating further. The platform contributes overall to streamlined resources, helping reduce operating costs, the company said.

Besides its CAASI platform, Auria’s cybersecurity systems also include RAMS, a risk assessment tool for cybersecurity engineers designed to reduce assessment timelines from months to minutes.