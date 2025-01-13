Navy Issues RFI for Phase 2 of Next-Gen Jammer Mid-Band Development

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division has commenced work on Phase 2 of its development of the Next Generation Jammer Mid Band, or NGJ-MB, capability. NAWCAD on Friday issued a request for information on companies that can provide management, logistics, cybersecurity, non-recurring engineering, integration, testing, inspection, production and fielding of automated test equipment in support of the program.

The government intends to award a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the ATE.

Phase 2 Development of Next-Gen Jammer

According to the RFI, the NAWCAD specifically wants to hear about an existing or currently in development product that meets its requirements for an ATE. The technology will be used at the depot level to test, diagnose and repair jammer technology.

The government is willing to provide two units under test to support the assessment and maturation of ATE.

Interested parties may submit their capability statements on or before July 17.

NGJ-MB Development Reaches Milestone

The RFI comes at the heels of the Navy declaring the initial operational capability of the NGJ-MB system, developed by RTX business Raytheon. The system was fielded in December when it demonstrated its jamming capability and increased power compared to legacy military systems.

In a statement, Rear Adm. John Lemmon, the service’s program executive officer for tactical aircraft programs, explained the role the NGJ-MB will play in improving warfighter advantage in the electromagnetic spectrum.

“This system provides enhanced capabilities to deny, distract and disorient adversaries’ radars, protecting our naval aviators and allowing them to carry out their missions in contested airspace,” he remarked.