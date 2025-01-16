MTSI Books Navy SBIR Phase III Contract for PMA-281 Support

MTSI will deliver mission planning and IT support for Program Manager Strike Planning and Execution Systems, or PMA-281, under a five-year Small Business Innovative Research Phase III basic ordering agreement with the Naval Air Systems Command.

Under the contract, the company said Wednesday that it will serve as the prime contractor providing mission planning support for PMA-281’s conventional prompt strike operations.

MTSI added that it will lead a digital transformation effort, offering multi-level secure cloud computing services to strengthen the U.S. Navy’s fleet-wide operational readiness.

PMA-281 provides the Navy with multi-domain mission planning and software support to enhance the digital ecosystem used to support critical warfighting capabilities.