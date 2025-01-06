State Department OKs $79M Saudi Arabia FMS for MK 54 Torpedoes

The U.S. Department of State has cleared a potential $78.5 million foreign military sale of 20 MK 54 MOD 0 Lightweight Torpedoes to Saudi Arabia.

The FMS includes spare parts, training, publications, support and test equipment and other logistics and program support elements, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

RTX ’s integrated defense systems business will act as the principal contractor.

As part of the deal, up to two U.S. government or up to two RTX representatives will provide temporary program technical support and management oversight in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will use the torpedoes to enhance its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, supporting U.S. foreign policy by bolstering a key Gulf partner’s security and stability.