Microsoft Exec Shares $80B Investment in Data Centers, Vision for US Leadership in AI

Microsoft has pledged investments of approximately $80 billion to build data centers that would support training and deployment of artificial intelligence. Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, shared on a blog post Friday the company’s plan to spend $80 billion on data centers in fiscal 2025 as part of its three-part AI vision for the nation.

Infrastructure, Skilling, Export

Microsoft’s vision of AI success in the U.S. starts with continued funding of technological innovation. According to Smith, the company’s planned investment in data centers will support the training and deployment of AI models and cloud-based applications worldwide. Over half of the sum would be invested in infrastructure in the U.S.

Skilling is also an important component of the company’s three-part AI vision. AI will transform industries and disrupt the economy. Smith warned that the technology will also displace jobs, but the executive expressed optimism that wider adoption of AI will create new opportunities for workers.

To create a labor force that is ready to work with AI, Smith called for a national strategy that would equip Americans of all ages and regardless of background with skills for economic advancement in the modern workplace. He said most people will need to develop an AI fluency that will enable them to use the technology to support their daily tasks.

Microsoft also sees American AI exports as a critical priority. Smith explained in the blog that the U.S. government has rightly taken steps to protect sensitive AI components in data centers through export controls, but the nation is also in a race with China for technological superiority and international influence.

According to Smith, the U.S. must have a plan in place to coordinate with allies and partners and support American AI around the world.

“The best response for the United States is not to complain about the competition but to ensure we win the race ahead,” he wrote in the blog. “This will require that we move quickly and effectively to promote American AI as a superior alternative.”