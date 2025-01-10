Michael Farrar Joins Booz Allen as Weather & Climate Chief Scientist

Booz Allen Hamilton has appointed Michael Farrar, who served in the federal government for over three decades, as chief scientist for weather and climate.

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, Prachi Sukhatankar, a vice president at Booz Allen, said Farrar brings to the McLean, Virginia-based technology consulting firm a 36-year career in federal service, including key roles at the U.S. Air Force and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“As we continue our mission to drive efficiency and innovation, Mike will play a crucial role in advancing our efforts. He will be working at the intersection of public, private, defense, and civil sectors, leveraging his expertise to enhance resiliency missions of national importance,” added Sukhatankar, who also serves as climate and infrastructure transformation lead at Booz Allen.

Farrar announced his return to the private sector with his new job at Booz Allen.

“I’m very excited to be joining such an amazing company and team, while still staying firmly connected to the broader weather and climate enterprise — looking forward to engaging with you in my new role!” the chief scientist said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

Michael Farrar’s Career Background

According to his profile on the professional networking site, Farrar most recently served as director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction at NOAA’s National Weather Service, or NWS.

The 20-year Air Force veteran held various leadership roles at NWS, including director of the Environmental Modeling Center, head of the Meteorological Development Lab and chief of the program management branch within the NWS Office of Science and Technology.

He spent three years at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, where he served as deputy director of basic and applied sciences.