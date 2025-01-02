MetTel’s Don Parente on Managing Space-Based Network Access

Don Parente, vice president of public sector sales at MetTel, has provided recommendations to help agencies manage space-based network access and keep track of shadow IT users.

In a commentary published Tuesday on Federal News Network, Parente wrote that agencies should have access to an omniscient portal and dashboard to get an overview of their satellite services.

“Your billing support system should be granular enough so each user can see their own usage and reporting but it also rolls up to senior IT management to reveal organization-wide metrics. This is critical for assessing agency buying power and the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite provider’s performance,” he noted.

The MetTel executive called on government organizations to consolidate their individual user accounts and pay a single bill to the satellite provider; use artificial intelligence and automation tools to maximize their LEO access service; and tap a managed services partner to help manage space network access.

“Managing your space-based network access responsibly guarantees greater performance, security and cost efficiency, and will bring it into compliance with the regulations and practices that govern your IT and network resources,” Parente added.