Maximus Books VBA Contracts for Medical Disability Exams

Maximus , a government services provider, has secured new contracts from the Veterans Benefit Administration to continue providing Medical Disability Exam services.

Veterans Benefit Administration’s MDE Contract Details

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said Monday its Veterans Evaluation Services, or VES, business was awarded four new contracts to conduct MDE services in domestic Regions 1 through 4 starting Jan. 1. The contracts come with a one-year base period and one option year.

VES has been providing services to Regions 1 through 4 along with two other regions that remain under contract. Due to an increase in demand resulting in volume caps being reached, the contracts for Regions 1 through 4 were recompeted.

Maximus President and CEO Bruce Caswell , a four-time Wash100 Award winner, stated, “I’m proud of our VES team for their dedication to the VBA’s mission and this award recognizes our ongoing successful partnership with the VBA. We are proud to have earned the trust of the VBA as an effective and value-oriented partner while investing in ongoing operational enhancements to further improve the veteran experience.”

Rob Nydam, managing director for VES Operations, emphasizing their commitment to providing high-quality services to veterans, said, “Our singular focus at VES is to provide the best services to veterans and service members through the MDE program so the VBA has everything they need to make accurate benefits determinations.”