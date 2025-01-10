Matt Markel Appointed CTO at Epirus

Matt Markel has joined Epirus as the company’s new chief technology officer.

In his new position, Markel will use his experience in sensing software and perception capabilities to spearhead the development of Epirus’ portfolio of microwave systems for short range air defense, the company announced Thursday.

“This is a pivotal time for forward-thinking defense technology companies like Epirus,” Markel stated. “Our adversaries continue to advance their military systems and supplement them with mass produceable, commercially available technologies. The complexity of modern threats demands a fresh look at innovation and scalable defense systems to get, and stay, ahead.”

Markel’s Technology Experience

Markel holds decades of leadership experience working in the technology industry with autonomy, radar and electronic warfare systems.

Prior to joining Epirus as CTO, Markel was the CEO of the software company Spartan Radar, which specializes in enhancing vehicle sensor data for safety and reliability. He also served as the vice president of radar systems at Ghost Autonomy, where he supported the development of autonomous software for cars.

Markel was also a principal engineering fellow on Raytheon’s space and airborne technical team. During his tenure, Markel invented multiple patents and trade secrets.

Andy Lowery , CEO of Epirus, said, “Dr. Markel’s expertise across a spectrum of technology disciplines will be critical to Epirus as we expand our short-range air defense product suite.”

“Today’s era of asymmetric warfare demands a one-to-many defensive posture. With Matt leading our technology set, Epirus is in a prime position to provide that one-to-many solution across the entire kill chain,” noted Lowery.