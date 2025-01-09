Matt Kasberg Elevated to CEO of Odyssey Systems

Matt Kasberg has been elevated to chief executive officer of Odyssey Systems Consulting Group .

Kasberg will leverage his over 17 years of leadership experience at Odyssey in his new role as CEO, the company announced Wednesday. Kasberg will succeed Tom Portlock , who served as Odyssey’s CEO for the last five years and will now serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Portlock said he looks forward to continuing work with Kasberg to manage Odyssey’s corporate strategy and execution as he takes on the leadership position.

“For nearly two decades, Matt has prioritized our customers’ missions, our teams’ needs, and the company’s success. I’m proud to pass the baton to a proven and reliable leader and look forward to working with him as we grow Odyssey’s capabilities and continue to empower our people,” Portlock stated.

Kasberg’s Prior Odyssey Roles

Prior to being appointed as Odyssey’s CEO, Kasberg served as the company’s chief operating officer for six years. He also was the director of operations for Hanscom-based programs at Odyssey.

In this role, he used experience from working at Hanscom Air Force Base located in Massachusetts, where he supported program management for software, radar and command and control, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, or C2ISR, mission areas.

“Odyssey plays a critical role in fulfilling the national security needs of the United States and its allies, and our remarkable growth is a testament to Tom’s leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Kasberg. “Having spent most of my career working alongside many of our great team members and customers supporting these missions, I’m honored and excited to help guide our company forward into the future.”

Odyssey’s Recent Contract Wins

Odyssey has recently booked contracts from the Air Force to advance advisory and assistance services for the military branch.

In November 2024, the Air Force awarded the company a $531 million contract to provide services for the branch’s Program Executive Officer for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces over five years.