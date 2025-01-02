Former GDIT Assistant General Counsel Mark Davis Joins DMI as SVP of Legal

Mark Davis has joined DMI, a provider of digital services to customers in the public and private sectors, as senior vice president of legal. The experienced general counsel confirmed his new role in a recent LinkedIn post.

Who is Mark Davis?

Davis brings to the role over 30 years of experience as a senior-level attorney advising small and large IT companies, executive teams, boards of directors and portfolio managers.

Before DMI, he served as an assistant general counsel at General Dynamics Information Technology for over 16 years. In this position, he guided GDIT executives and portfolio managers on strategic federal and state procurements, including securing $500 million in prime and subcontract agreements to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s high-performance computing program.

At GDIT, Davis also oversaw the establishment of a joint venture between the Falls Church, Virginia-headquartered firm and a small health claims storage business.

Earlier in his career, he was general counsel to TranTech, Enterprise Information Management and Tri-COR Industries and was counsel at Raytheon.

Davis is a Saint Anselm College alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He received his Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.