LMI Opens New Office in Colorado Springs

LMI, a technology provider to the federal government, announced the opening of its new office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which will be the primary location to support the space market and its customers.

In a press release Tuesday, Mark Eddings, senior vice president of LMI’s space market, said, “With this new location, we look forward to even greater collaboration, ensuring we meet our customers’ unique force design and wargaming needs in the face of unprecedented threats to our nation’s space enterprise.”

LMI’s newest office features demonstration areas where the company can showcase its space domain offerings like RAPTR and LIGER. In addition, it can help Space Force guardians design, test and train for next-generation capabilities in space.

More importantly, the expansion facilitates enhanced collaboration and enables LMI to continue delivering or providing software and technical offerings to the national security space mission at the pace of need.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the office is set for spring.