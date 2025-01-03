LMI Names Ricken Shah, Ashley Jung to VP Roles

LMI has appointed industry leaders Ricken Shah and Ashley Jung as vice president of public health and VP of business transformation and total experience, respectively.

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, the Tysons, Virginia-based management consulting firm said Shah’s experience in strategic planning, enterprise performance management and process improvement will be key as he oversees LMI’s public health strategy.

Shah previously served as VP of business transformation and total experience, a role that now falls to Jung.

“In this role, I lead the development of the solutions and people that deliver holistic and human centered transformations to federal government clients to make their organizations more modern, innovative, efficient, and effective,” Jung said in a separate LinkedIn post.

Ricken Shah’s Career Background

According to LMI, Shah has supported large-scale transformation initiatives focused on federal health for nearly 15 years.

Before LMI, the executive spent nearly a decade at Deloitte, where he served as a senior manager. In this role, he applied his expertise in strategic planning, project management, data analytics and program evaluation to support customers’ business operations.

Shah also served as an analyst at Lockheed Martin and a paralegal at law firm King and Spalding.

Ashley Jung’s Career Background

Prior to her new role, Jung was VP of human capital solutions at LMI. According to her profile on the professional networking site, she first joined the consulting firm in 2021 as principal and practice area director for strategy and digital transformation.

The U.S. Army veteran served as a manager at Deloitte, where she delivered strategy and operations consulting support to the firm’s federal practice clients.

She also co-founded and served as chief operating officer of Stella Valle.