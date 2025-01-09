Mattermost’s Leigh Marshall Dow on Software Security & Adaptability Amid AI Advancements

Amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence, organizations should invest in software that is secure, scalable and adaptable, according to Leigh Marshall Dow of Mattermost. Dow, who serves as the collaboration software developer’s chief marketing officer, made the remarks in a column posted Thursday on LinkedIn.

The Need for Software Security and Adaptability

The Mattermost executive explained that the need for software security is driven by the attractiveness of AI systems to cyber attackers. Of particular value to threat actors are AI software in use in key sectors like healthcare, finance, defense and critical infrastructure, where compromise could lead to large-scale disruption.

On the other hand, the need for scalability and adaptability is driven by the speed at which AI develops. Because AI systems continuously evolve, software that run on the technology must be designed to accommodate constant updates. Organizations that use such software must themselves embed adaptability into their infrastructure and incorporate innovations even before they disrupt workflows.

Selecting Software Providers

“Software platforms must be designed to adapt to evolving threats, integrate seamlessly with AI-driven technologies, and provide the flexibility to innovate and work without compromising security,” Dow said and called on organizations to partner with providers that “are committed to delivering solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world.”

“Whether in the public sector, where resilience is critical for mission success, or in commercial enterprises navigating AI-driven innovation, you want to partner with platforms at the forefront of enabling secure and reliable communication and collaboration,” Dow added.