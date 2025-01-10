York Space Demo Tests Inter-Vendor Laser Communication Link

Low Earth orbit satellites of York Space Systems and SpaceX have completed a laser communication link test involving the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. The test demonstrated the first laser communication connection between two PWSA satellites, advancing space-based communication, York said Thursday.

The test linked a data transport satellite deployed by York to a missile tracking platform from SpaceX. The two spacecraft, operating in different orbital inclinations, established their connection through two network layers and validated SDA’s adoption of a standardized Optical Communication Terminal for enhanced interoperability.

A Push for Competition, Innovation

The company also noted that the demonstration contributes to SDA’s goal to grow an expandable and proliferated constellation of multiple vendors with a common interface standard. The agency’s seamless communication approach for interoperability across platforms promotes market competition and innovation in the space industry, York added.

Dirk Wallinger, York CEO, called the demonstration “breakthrough” and expressed pride in supporting the SDA in the development of interconnected space architecture for warfighters. “Achieving the first inter-vendor, inter-layer laser link demonstrates the tangible value of open standards and collaborative efforts in rapidly achieving an integrated space architecture,” he said.

In September, York also conducted a demonstration to evaluate the propulsive orbit maneuverability capabilities of its Tranche 0 PWSA satellites on avoiding collisions, adjusting their orbits and de-orbiting.