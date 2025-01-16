BigBear.ai Appoints Kevin McAleenan as CEO

BigBear.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence offerings, announced that its board of directors has appointed Kevin McAleenan as chief executive officer and one of its members, effective Jan. 15, to succeed Mandy Long, who will transition to company adviser.

In a press release Wednesday, Peter Cannito, board chairman of BigBear.ai, said “Kevin is a proven leader with a track record of driving success through mission focus, technology and process innovation, and operational excellence.” McAleenan was company president before this appointment.

“Having served at the highest levels of government, Kevin brings an intimate understanding of current national security priorities and the challenges faced by our mission partners, providing BigBear.ai with a deep understanding of how artificial intelligence can be most effectively leveraged to maximize impact,” Cannito added.

He also said, “The demand for differentiated artificial intelligence solutions to provide strategic advantage in government and business is strong and the combination of recent technological achievements and strategic contract awards have positioned BigBear.ai as a leading AI solutions provider focused on national security imperatives.”

McAleenan stated, “It is an honor to step into the role of CEO at BigBear.ai. The success of our customers depends on their ability to navigate complexity and act decisively in the most high-stakes environments. BigBear.ai is uniquely positioned to support these objectives with our domain expertise and our cutting-edge technology.” He was acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under the first Trump administration.

Mandy Long served as CEO and board member for more than two years. “The future is bright for BigBear.ai and its mission to deliver clarity for the world’s most complex decisions,” she said.